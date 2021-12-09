Saquon Barkley’s status with the Giants was updated on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Giants released an update on Saquon Barkley.
The New York Giants have a number of key injuries heading into this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, including star running back Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury.
Barkley saw limited action in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday.
Giants Release Thursday Update On Saquon Barkley
Giants Release Thursday Update On Saquon Barkley
Giants injury report
DNP
Adoree’ Jackson
LIMITED
Saquon Barkley
Sterling Shepard
Mike Glennon
Daniel Jones
Kadarius Toney
Kenny Golladay
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 9, 2021
Saquon Barkley had his ankle heavily taped but he practiced and was moving fine. Not much to worry about there in terms of his availability. pic.twitter.com/X5GijK9m2r
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2021