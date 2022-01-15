Sara Arfaoui looks stunning in black lingerie and stockings ahead of her big match with Man City fiancé Ilkay Gundogan.

Sara Arfaoui looks stunning in black lingerie and stockings as she prepares for her wedding to Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

Sara Arfaoui flaunts her own match fitness ahead of her footballing fiancé Ilkay Gundogan’s big Premier League ding-dong this afternoon.

Sara, a 26-year-old Italian television presenter, posed in black lingerie and stockings with a sheer blue top as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea.

Sara has shown that she is willing to help, having accepted the 31-year-old’s marriage proposal last month.

Gundogan hinted at a return to Germany this week, so the couple may not marry in the United Kingdom.

On Twitter, a fan asked if the midfielder, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, would like to come back.

“I’m very happy at Man City right now,” Gundogan responded, “but you never know.”

“I’m still a big fan of the Bundesliga.”