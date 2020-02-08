Saracens fined £43,000 for fielding an ineligible player during Champions Cup tie against Racing 92

Saracens were fined £43,000 for fielding an ineligible player in the European Cup but luckily escaped being kicked out of the competition on Friday night.

The disgraced continental champions allowed American prop Titi Lamositele to play in the win against Racing 92 in January the day after his work-permit expired.

For that embarrassing oversight tournament organisers fined the shamed club €50,000 (£43,000) with €25,000 (£21,500) suspended.

Lamositele has been a Sarries squad member since 2015 and was eligible when the match-day 23 was selected for the final Pool game against the Parisians which the champions won 27-24.

But by the day of the game his work permit had run out, so they broke the rules and were fined.

An EPCR statement read: ‘The Committee accepted that Lamositele’s work permit had expired unbeknownst to the club, and that Saracens had not sought to gain any unfair advantage by selecting the player.

‘The Committee then decided to uphold the misconduct complaint as Saracens had breached EPCR’s Disciplinary Rules, and a fine of €50,000 was imposed on the club.’

Chair of the independent Disciplinary Committee, Roger Morris, said: ‘Following careful consideration of a complaint involving a player who has been contracted to Saracens since 2014, and who remains contracted to the club, the Committee believes that this was an unfortunate sequence of events brought about by an administrative oversight. However, Saracens are in breach of the Disciplinary Rules of the Heineken Champions Cup, and that breach constitutes misconduct which can be proportionately dealt with by way of a financial penalty.’

Both EPCR and Saracens can appeal.

If Saracens were thrown out of the competition it would have thrown it into chaos with the quarter-final draw needing to be re-drawn.

They will now stay in the tournament and travel to Leinster in April.

The European Cup – which they have won three times – is the only ‘live’ competition they had left to play for this season.

Saracens’ season has gone from bad to worse since a Sportsmail investigation prompted a review into their salary cap compliance for the past three seasons.

After ‘reckless’ breaches were discovered they were first docked 35 league points and fined the largest amount in rugby history, £5.36m, but that was later upped to 70 points when it was clear they would break the £7m cap again this season.

The full report into their misdemeanours was then released, which showed that investment arrangements between now-retired chairman Nigel Wray and players Maro Itoje, Chris Ashton, Richard Wigglesworth and the Vunipolas pushed them way over the cap – in two years by around £1m.

Saracens will now play in the Championship next season due to their financial mismanagement, but their presence in the European Cup was not affected until this latest twist in the tale of their sorry season.