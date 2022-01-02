Saracens’ victory boosts England’s Six Nations hopes as Jamie George returns from injury and Maro Itoje shines.

Saracens hooker George is hoping to make Eddie Jones’ preliminary Six Nations squad.

Jamie George captained Saracens to an emphatic mauling of Northampton after six weeks out with a knee injury.

Owen Farrell, Sarries’ club captain, is still two or three weeks away from returning from ankle surgery after both he and George were injured while playing for England against Australia in November.

George, however, was able to share in a remarkable seventh consecutive Premiership victory for Saracens on this ground, with fellow England star Maro Itoje scoring one of the three tries and also playing a key role in a spectacular defence that pushed the offside line to its limits and kept Saints scoreless.

The absence of Billy Vunipola for the second half and the lack of a bonus point were the only negatives for Saracens, who finished second in the Premiership in their first season back after salary-cap purdah in the second division.

Although no penalty was awarded, Vunipola suffered a head injury in a face-to-face collision with his Saints counterpart, Juarno Augustus, and Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall appeared to have no problem with referee Adam Leal’s decision.

Northampton boss Chris Boyd, on the other hand, claimed that the official “didn’t have enough nuts” to penalize Saracens for what he saw as a “clear hinge” by the visitors in a pivotal scrum late in the second quarter, when they were on their last warning before a yellow card.

With World Cup winner Vincent Koch ruled out by Covid and Alec Clarey injured, Northampton had worked hard to gain a foothold deep in their opponents’ red zone, and were piling the pressure on the young Saracens tighthead prop Harvey Beaton.

However, Leal determined that the final scrum in the sequence had collapsed around Northampton’s former England tighthead, Paul Hill, and the danger had passed.

The result added to Northampton’s post-Christmas hangover, with 71 points conceded in losses to Harlequins and Saracens raising serious doubts about Boyd’s side’s ability to finish in the top four this season.

“There was only one side to the story.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

England Six Nations hopes boosted by Saracens win as Jamie George makes injury return and Maro Itoje stars