Sarah Jane Gibbons, 20, of East Kilbride, has been reported missing.

Sarah Jane Gibbons, 20, from East Kilbride, has been reported missing.

On Saturday, February 12th, Sarah was last seen at 11 p.m.

Sarah Jane Gibbrons, 20, from East Kilbride, is wanted by Lanarkshire Police.

Police Scotland reported Sarah missing late Saturday night, describing her as “vulnerable.”

Sarah, who is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall and wearing a white padded jacket, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 12.

Please contact police on 101 if you have seen her or know where she is.

“Police are looking for any information on the whereabouts of Sarah Jane Gibbons, who has gone missing from East Kilbride,” Lanarkshire Police tweeted at 11:18 p.m.

On Saturday, February 11th, 2022, at 2300 hours.

“Call 101 101 quoting inc no 2131 of 120222 for a white British female 20 years old, 5ft 4″ tall wearing a white padded jacket.”

Visit InYourArea.com for more stories from your community.