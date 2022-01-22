Sardar Azmoun of Zenit has joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun joins Bayer Leverkusen.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to the German Bundesliga team, Bayer Leverkusen signed Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg for next season on Saturday.

“Azmoun has signed a contract until 2027 and will join the Werkself for the 202223 season,” Bayer Leverkusen said on Twitter.

Bayer Leverkusen is known as the Werkself.

The contract of Azmoun with Zenit is set to expire in June and will not be renewed.

Since 2019, the 27-year-old has been a member of Zenit.

In 104 club appearances, he scored 62 goals and added 23 assists.

Between 2019 and 2021, he won three Russian titles with Zenit.

Azmoun has also amassed 60 international caps, scoring 39 goals for his homeland of Iran since 2014.

Azmoun represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where “Team Melli,” as the national team is known in Persian, was eliminated in the group stage.