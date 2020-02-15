‘Sarri is Alone’: Italian press slam former Chelsea boss after Juventus lose grip on Serie A

Maurizio Sarri is cutting a lonely figure at Juventus and is only in a job because of Cristiano Ronaldo’s blistering form, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian press have been scathing of Sarri’s management of Juventus and that intensified following a 2-1 defeat away at Verona.

Juventus have been beaten three times in Serie A and are now second in the league on goal difference to Inter Milan, who have only lost once this season.

The front page of Corriere dello Sport reports that ‘Sarri is alone’, adding they are only high up the table because of Ronaldo’s 20 league goals.

The report inside adds: ‘From the beginning, Sarri was greeted by a bit of scepticism, at least as regards the Bianconeri split in half between those who hoped for a change in style and those who continued to prefer victory over everything else.’

Sarri’s ability to galvanise his squad has also been questioned, with the examples of Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can used – both have left Juventus since Sarri took charge last year.

Similar has also been said about the way Sarri has continued to play Gonzalo Higuain, who has scored eight times in 30 appearances.

There is also a fear at Juventus that Sarri could scupper their hopes of winning a ninth Scudetto on the bounce.

There is a strong appetite among the Juventus hierarchy for the return of Massimiliano Allegri, who won Serie A five times with Juventus before leaving last summer.

Allegri’s comments when announcing his departure have also been highlighted by Corriere dello Sport.

‘Those who win are better than the others. Now I would like to give an example but if I do it all comes down,’ Allegri is quoted as saying.

It suggests that, no matter how the team performs on the pitch, winning is most important.

Aiming to produce the perfect performance over the correct result is another criticism that has been made of Sarri’s way of playing.

Reports also emerged on Monday night that Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is convinced that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would be the right man to re-invigorate the club.

Guardiola is, however, contracted to City until the summer of 2021 and isn’t expected to leave the Premier League champions before his deal expires.