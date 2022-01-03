Sasha Banks of WWE gives an update after being carried from the ringside after suffering an injury during her match with Charlotte Flair.

Sasha Banks, who was carried backstage after an injury at a live event, has given a positive update on her condition.

Fears were aroused last night in North Carolina when the popular grappler, 29, appeared to be hurt.

During her match with Charlotte Flair at the show, The Boss reportedly injured her leg or knee, according to PWInsider.

After receiving a backbreaker from The Queen, she is said to have landed awkwardly.

Due to her injury, an audible was called to go to the finish line sooner than planned.

Banks had to be carried backstage by referees, according to a number of fans in attendance.

“WWE officials assisted Banks out of the ring,” PWInsider reported.

“We’ve been told she was checked out, but no official word on the matter as of this writing.”

However, it does not appear that the former women’s champion has been seriously injured.

Banks gave an update on her condition via her own social media channels after reading the concerns on Twitter.

I’m good, wrote Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado.

Thank you for your constant love.”

It’s unclear whether The Boss will be able to appear on SmackDown Live this Friday.