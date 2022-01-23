Saturday Night Playoff Upset Astounds NFL World

The NFL World Was Astounded By The Upset On Saturday Night Playoffs

Just a few moments ago, one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL Playoff history occurred.

Robbie Gould recently upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field with a 45-yard field goal in the snowy, icy conditions.

No offensive touchdown was scored by the Niners.

The 49ers have advanced to the NFC Championship game.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are on their way back to Green Bay.

What an experience…

