Saturday TV schedule, when Dan Evans plays, and how to watch the Australian Open 2022 order of play

Order of Play for the Australian Open 2022 – Day 6: Saturday TV schedule, when Dan Evans plays, and how to watch

Dan Evans, the last remaining British singles player, will compete, as will world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

When Dan Evans takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday, he’ll be looking to qualify for the Australian Open’s second round for the first time in five years.

Last year, Evans had career-best performances at the other three grand slams, but he was eliminated in the first round by fellow British player Cameron Norrie.

Norrie went on to have his most successful year of his life, winning his first Masters 1000 title, while Evans defeated Djokovic on clay and advanced to the fourth round of the US Open, but then fell out of favor, losing five of his final eight matches in 2021.

However, the British No 2 has had a great start to the year in Australia, winning six matches and only losing to eventual champion Aslan Karatsev in Sydney.

All times are in GMT.

The bottom half of both draws has lost some star quality due to some minor carnage in the third round.

However, it has given a few players a chance to shine in the second week.

Maxime Cressy and Chris O’Connell (not before 5 a.m.) are two of them: the latter is a local hero who received a wildcard to get into the tournament and upset No 13 seed Diego Schwartzman in the second round to reach the last 32 for the first time in his grand slam career; the former is a French-American throwback playing a serve-and-volley game that has all but vanished since Pete Sampras’ retirement.

With the Brit’s death-by-a-thousand-cuts slice backhand up against the Canadian’s fine shot-making and all-court power, Evans vs Auger-Aliassime should be a more palatable hour, starting at 6 a.m. at the earliest and probably later.

It’s also worth paying attention to Simona Halep if you’d rather stay up late than get up early.

The Romanian has a favorable draw, with only No. 29 seed Tamara Zidansek and No. 19 seed Elise Mertens standing in her way.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Australian Open 2022 order of play – day 6: Saturday TV schedule, when Dan Evans plays and how to watch