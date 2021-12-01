Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 start time, TV channel, live stream, standings, and F1 schedule in the United Kingdom

In Saudi Arabia, Verstappen has a chance to win the championship, but Hamilton has the advantage going into the season’s penultimate race.

The possibility of a final-race showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi is tantalizingly close – but first, it must go to Saudi Arabia.

The most exciting Formula One battle in years is down to the final two races, and Hamilton is hoping to capitalize on recent momentum to pass Verstappen when it matters most.

Verstappen led by 19 points with four races remaining, but Hamilton has closed the gap to just eight points thanks to victories in Brazil and Qatar. Hamilton had already overcome a 32-point deficit earlier in the season to temporarily move ahead of his Red Bull rival.

As a result, the calculators are working overtime to figure out how Verstappen can stop Hamilton’s bid for an outright eighth championship while also securing his first victory.

Verstappen knows that a top-two finish in Saudi Arabia will help him get over the line, but Hamilton is hoping for a hat-trick after two victories in a row, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes their W12 car is peaking at the right time.

“The car has been performing well recently and is probably in the best shape of the season, with the drivers confident in their ability to push it to the limit.”

“That gives us strong momentum to take forward in the final races,” Wolff said.

“We’re all ecstatic to still be in the race this late in the season; it’s a privilege and testament to our tenacity when we consider where we were in the early summer.”

Both positions are vacant, and our mission is clear.”

GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Wednesday, December 3rd

Saturday, December 4th.

Saturday, December 5th

The street race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia could play to Mercedes’ strengths, and Wolff continued the brawl when previewing the new track.

“Jeddah is a completely new challenge, an entirely new track to learn, and a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we hit the ground running on Friday, because getting as much information as possible during those initial sessions will be critical.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021 in the United Kingdom: start time, TV channel, live stream, standings, and the Formula One schedule