Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start time, TV channel, live stream, and complete race schedule from Jeddah.

As they arrive in Saudi Arabia, the race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is coming down to the wire.

Although Verstappen leads the Formula One Drivers’ Championship by eight points, Hamilton currently holds the momentum and will start on pole.

In Brazil, Hamilton overcame a 25-place grid penalty to beat Verstappen to the finish line, then cruised to victory in Qatar two weeks ago.

Hamilton’s use of four engines, on the other hand, has sparked debate, with former McLaren rival Fernando Alonso calling for him to be relegated to the back of the grid.

“Those who have exceeded a certain number of engines per year should be sent to the back of the grid,” said the Alpine driver.

