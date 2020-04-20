Saudi Arabia’s money will make the Newcastle the richest team in the Premier League

A public investment fund from Saudi Arabia, headed by Yassir al-Rumayyan, is nearing the close of buying Newcastle United, in a move that will make the English team the richest in the Premier League. The operation is very tight and, as published on Daily Mail, could be closed in the next few hours, as new Saudi owners have already made a deposit to reserve the switch, which will separate Mike Ashley from the entity’s control. The Premier will have to officially validate it, when they have read the more than 350 page document sent by the new owners.

In their plans, they are planning to spend more than £ 200m on signings and infrastructure immediately, and look ambitiously towards the Champions League, with investments over three years.

Newcastle’s £ 300m Saudi-led takeover gathers pace as deposit to buy the club from Mike Ashley is paid and relevant paperwork is signed | @MikeKeegan_DM https://t.co/TVNA3Pwm8o – MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 20, 2020

The operation would put an end to City’s economic hegemony, and early estimates suggest a spending capacity more than ten times that. The citizens, through Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates, has invested more than 1.8 billion euros since joining the club in 2008.

If all goes well, the Saudi sovereignty fund will become the new majority owner of St James’s Park with 80% of the stock. Al-Rumayyan is the chairman of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company and also on the board of Uber.