After a horrific kidney injury that necessitated a CATHETER, Saul Niguez continued playing… his brother claims he will not avoid the Chelsea fight.

SAUL NIGUEZ is the man who used to give blood after every game in order to live the Atletico Madrid dream.

For someone who went from being one of Europe’s most wanted to being dubbed the worst signing of the summer, winning over the Stamford Bridge cynics will be a piece of cake.

Saul has only started two Premier League games since arriving at Chelsea in a blaze of glory, both of which he was taken off at half-time.

Those who believe the August arrival from Atletico Madrid lacks the mental toughness to cope with the English game will be surprised.

For this is a player who is willing to go to any length to stay on the field, including telling a doctor to remove his kidney six years ago!

It’s why those closest to him are convinced he’ll one day become a Chelsea hero and mock anyone who thinks he’ll back down.

“Saul’s situation at Chelsea is a little cough compared to the serious problem he had in his kidney,” said older brother Jonathan, a former professional who now plays in Spain’s third tier.

“He had a brutal collision in a Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, which necessitated delicate surgery.”

“He had internal bleeding, and doctors had to place a catheter in one of his kidneys to keep it from failing.”

“The doctors told him he needed to stop playing football, but he was so determined to keep playing that he played through the pain, which meant he passed blood after every game.”

“His family was concerned that he might lose his kidney, but he didn’t want to disappoint his coach, team, or club.”

“After that harrowing experience, he got a tattoo that said, ‘Strength comes not from the body, but from the will of the soul.’

“What I’m trying to say is that if Saul can overcome a serious kidney problem, he can overcome any problems at Chelsea — that’s just his character.”

When Saul, 27, was playing with the catheter, he requested that his kidney be removed because he felt the device was preventing him from progressing.

They refused, the situation eventually returned to normal… and Chelsea beat Manchester United and a slew of other clubs to sign the Spain international after he assisted Atleti to the LaLiga title last season.

Chelsea fans were ecstatic at the prospect of a temporary loan with the option of a permanent £35 million deal next summer.

However, following that

