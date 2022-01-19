Scarlett Bordeaux, a former WWE star, sizzles in a series of steamy bikini shots as she reveals her extensive workout routine.

Scarlett Bordeaux, a former WWE star, revealed her hectic workout routine while modeling for Fitness Gurls in a stunning photoshoot.

Bordeaux, 30, is featured on the cover of the magazine’s February issue.

And she drew attention in a series of photos in which she stripped down to her bikini and posed on the beach and next to surfboards.

The model is also in the top 0.04 percent of creators on Only Fans, which means her photos are likely to get a lot of attention.

Bordeaux had to put her account on hold because she couldn’t keep up with the influx of new subscribers.

Bordeux is still focused on making wrestling a success, despite being let go by WWE in November.

“When I was a musical theatre major in college, I developed vocal nodules, which led me to focus more on wrestling,” she told Fitness Gurls.

“I’ll always enjoy singing, but for the time being, wrestling and modeling will take precedence, with singing serving as a sideline.”

And if her workout regimen is any indication, the part-time model has the work ethic to succeed in wrestling.

Bordeaux leaves no stone unturned in ensuring that every part of her body gets the care it requires throughout the week.

“I workout at least four times a week,” she continued, “with the majority of those days focusing on lower body and glutes.”

“I set aside at least one day for upper body exercises so that my legs can rest.”

I also do 30 minutes of fast cardio a few days a week, usually a power walk around the neighborhood.

“I fell in love with wrestling after high school because I wanted to change and improve my health and body.”

“To get to where I am now, I had to put in a lot of time and effort.”

“I believe that too many people believe that a person is either athletic or not, and that there is no way to overcome that.”

It is, however, a myth.”