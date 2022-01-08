Scarlett Bordeaux, a stunning former WWE star, has put a hold on OnlyFans requests because she can’t keep up with the demand.

Scarlett Bordeaux, an ex-WWE superstar, has put a halt to her OnlyFans requests due to a lack of supply.

Before accepting any new requests, the stunning 30-year-old American, who ranks in the top 0.04 percent of content creators on the platform, will deal with all backdated requests.

“Hey everyone!” she wrote to her subscribers.

“I’ve received an avalanche of custom requests, and I’m going to close them down until I’ve had a chance to respond to and look at them all!”

“I put a lot of effort into every request I receive, and if I choose your custom, I will contact you as soon as possible, so thank you for your patience!”

Bordeaux and her partner Karrion Kross were released by WWE last November.

However, she claims that it allows her to realize a long-held ambition of hers: to match her hardcore bra and pantyhose.

“Time to fulfill my wrestling dream of having a hardcore bra and panties match…But seriously…” Bordeaux said after her release.

Incredibly, Bordeaux is charging £73 for a ‘kiss card.’

A card she kissed and signed herself.

“I’ll also be getting a list of clothing together soon as well!” she added, referring to the opportunity for her fans to purchase them.

“A lot of people have asked about kiss cards, so here’s how they look!”

“While supplies last, they’re (dollar)100 each, so DM me as soon as possible! (Oh, and roasts are still (dollar)50 via text and (dollar)100 for a video roast!)”