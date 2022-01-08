Scarlett Bordeaux, a stunning former WWE star, has put a hold on OnlyFans requests because she can’t keep up with the demand.

Scarlett Bordeaux, an ex-WWE star, had to put her OnlyFans requests on hold because she couldn’t keep up with the custom requests.

The stunning 30-year-old, who ranks in the top 0.04 percent of content creators on the platform, will take care of all backdated requests before accepting any new ones.

“Hey everyone!” she said to her subscribers.

“I’ve received an avalanche of custom requests, and I’m going to close them down until I’ve had a chance to respond to and look at them all!”

“I put a lot of effort into every request I receive, and if I choose your custom, I will contact you as soon as possible, so thank you for your patience!”

Bordeaux and her partner Karrion Kross were released by WWE in November.

However, she claims that it gives her the opportunity to realize a long-held ambition of hers: to match her hardcore bra and pantyhose.

“Time to fulfill my wrestling dream of having a hardcore bra and panty match…But seriously…” Bordeaux said after her release.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Bordeaux charges £73 for a ‘kiss card.’

A card she kissed and signed herself.

“I’ll also be getting a list of clothing together soon!” she added, referring to the opportunity for her fans to purchase them.

“A lot of people have asked about kiss cards, so here are some examples!

“While supplies last, they’re (dollar)100 each, so DM me right away! (Oh, and roasts are still (dollar)50 via text and (dollar)100 for a video roast!)”