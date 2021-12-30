Scarlett Bordeaux, an ex-WWE star, claims that a ‘busted’ breast implant ruined her fight plans and that she was ‘told to keep it secret.’

Scarlett Bordeaux, an ex-WWE star, says a ‘busted’ breast implant ruined her fight plans and she was “told to keep it secret.”

SCARLETT BORDEAUX has spoken out about how a ‘busted’ breast implant affected her WWE career.

Vince McMahon’s decision to release the 30-year-old star and her soon-to-be husband Karrion Kross as part of budget cuts on November 4 raised eyebrows.

Her fiance had just been called up to Monday Night Raw.

Despite playing a crucial role in Kross’ NXT career, which saw the powerhouse win gold twice, she did not receive the same call-up.

Despite her enormous influence as a manager, it appears that WWE’s creative team had other plans for her character, including a lot more in-ring time.

“I wasn’t medically cleared yet,” Bordeaux explained on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast this week.

“They wanted me to wrestle, so I had matches before Raw and SmackDown.

“After the second match, everything was going great, but when I got home and looked in the mirror, I realized that one of these didn’t look like the other.”

“The next day was NXT, and I went to medical right away, saying, ‘Hey, I’m not sure if I’m going insane or if [my boobs]have always looked like this.’

Perhaps I’m just tired.’

“You don’t notice certain things hurt all the time when you’re wrestling, so I didn’t think anything of it.”

“Yes, one of your boobs is completely gone,” they told me when I went to medical.

Scarlett was relieved to be able to continue working as a manager while recovering from her surgery.

WWE executives, on the other hand, wanted to wait until she was ready to enter the ring.

“I was like, ‘I can get the surgery, I can manage, I can be ringside,’ she continued, “but I can’t wrestle right away.”

“I guess wrestling was part of the plan.”

‘You’re going to wrestle when you’re completely clear,’ they said.

“At that point, they scrapped all the management stuff, and I sat at home for the next four months, just waiting.”

Bordeaux and Kross must now wait for their 90-day non-compete clauses to expire after their respective releases before the bidding war for their signatures begins.

“Even when I went to the doctor, they said, ‘Yeah, we’ve done a lot of the girls.’

It wasn’t exactly a well-kept secret.

“I wasn’t afraid to discuss it, but I was told, ‘It’s probably best if you don’t tell anyone what happened.’

It doesn’t make me feel bad.”