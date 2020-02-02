Scars are still fresh from England’s Rugby World Cup final agony but Six Nations can heal the pain

Exactly three months on from their World Cup final agony, England will try to start healing wounds by launching a new era and another Six Nations title challenge.

On November 2 in Yokohama, the national team were swamped by the Springboks in a 32-12 defeat.

On February 2, the latest European mission gets under way at the Stade de France with an opportunity to ease English pain — even if it may never be removed entirely.

‘Yeah, there’s a scar there,’ said Eddie Jones, after naming a team featuring uncapped Northampton full-back George Furbank in the starting XV against France.

‘We will have that scar for the rest of our lives. But it’s how you deal with the scar.’

After a quip about rushing to the nearest chemist to buy moisturiser, the head coach added: ‘Our scar is healing, but it will always be there. I don’t think you ever get over it. You carry it with you.’

England captain Owen Farrell was reluctant to discuss the team’s last outing despite its relevance to their mind-set for the next one. He said: ‘It’s not about the World Cup now. It’s about where this team are going, not putting that right.’

The playmaker insisted that the World Cup post mortem phase was done, but he did concede: ‘It will be more difficult for some than others to not look back at it, or say, ‘What if?’.’

Farrell was far more at ease discussing the new-era scenario in which France find themselves as they build towards a home World Cup in 2023. He said: ‘They beat us here two years ago in Paris, they were very close being in a World Cup semi-final and they have got some outstanding players.’

So have England, even though they are also without some — notably the Vunipola brothers. While No 8 Billy is an enforced absentee owing to another arm fracture, prop Mako has been left out of the match-day 23.

The official line is that he is being rested for the game against Scotland next Saturday. In truth, this might serve as a warning about the need for set-piece dominance after the England scrum was dismantled by the Boks in Yokohama.

Jones was adamant that the England pack are evolving to avoid a reliance on the powerful Anglo-Tongan siblings and this selection should accelerate that process. Without their ability to generate over-the-gainline momentum, the likes of Manu Tuilagi and Kyle Sinckler will be charged with leading the ball-carrying efforts.

Tuilagi faces a thunderous midfield showdown. The Leicester centre will go head to head with Virimi Vakatawa of Racing 92, who has been in devastating form all season — first at the World Cup and latterly on behalf of his club. Any collisions between the two No 13s will set the tone for physical intensity all around the field.

These cross-Channel rivals were scheduled to meet in a World Cup pool decider until the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis meant the fixture was cancelled. Both teams have moved on since then but the French are decidedly newer and less experienced than the visitors, who have been set the target by Jones of becoming the greatest team the sport has ever seen.

It is quite some objective, designed to provide renewed purpose. The head coach has laid down a challenge which suggests he is minded to stay in his post through to 2023, even if his contract expires in August 2021. There was certainly a sense of long-termism in the selection of his championship squad, and in the inclusion of Furbank as the last line of defence here.

The rookie Saint is being pitched in at the deep end. France have been focusing on their kicking game and are bound to subject the newcomer to an aerial barrage. Jones may have promised that his team will inflict brutality, but the French have that mentality and capability in their lockers too. Don’t expect the fire-and-brimstone routine to be all one-way.

Two years ago, England lost here when they were eclipsed at the breakdown and their discipline unravelled. So much has changed since then.

Tom Curry lines up at No 8 but the versatile Sale back-rower will resume his ‘Kamikaze Kids’ alliance with Sam Underhill, which provides the title favourites with so much ruck presence these days, as was evident at the World Cup.

England have been widely tipped to finish top of this familiar pile for the first time since 2017 but their Grand Slam credentials may be tested more than at any stage in the rest of this campaign. France are raw but they have vast potential.

They also have Shaun Edwards, who will revel in unleashing a blue-shirted blitz after a dozen years with Wales. If his impact is immediate, the creative hub of England’s back line could come under extreme pressure.

There are so many unknowns. It will be fascinating to see if former Springbok forward coach Matt Proudfoot can make his mark on the English scrum at the first time of asking. Likewise, Simon Amor has replaced Scott Wisemantel as attack coach, but it is surely too soon for any major overhaul of how Farrell and Co set about opening up opposition defences.

The news that the draw for the next World Cup will take place this November — ludicrously early in the four-year cycle — means this contest does have a bearing on the build-up to 2023, which is a ridiculous state of affairs. This Test, this rivalry and this Six Nations all matter in their own right. Never mind the bigger picture, for now.

England should focus on conquering Europe again after Irish and Welsh clean sweeps in the last two years. The global dimension can be put to one side while Jones’ men try to heal their wounds.