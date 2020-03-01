Schalke 04: blunder! Out-calls! Tears! – Nübel never again for Schalke? – Bundesliga

It was noisy Schalke fans who were the first to vote for him. Your roaring result: “Nübel out!”

Next mega mistake by Alexander Nübel (23) on Saturday in Cologne. After several blunders in the 0: 5 against Leipzig last week (BamS grade 6), the keeper, who switched to Bavaria in the summer, lets a ball slip out of his hands and through his legs to the 0: 3 final score over the line (again BILD -Note 6).

Flutschfinger: Alexander Nübel actually had the ball safe from Cologne 3-0, then loses it again and tunnels himselfPhoto: sky

Already his fourth serious mistake this season – only Augsburg goalkeeper Koubek has caused the same number of goals conceded across the league. And Tuesday in the Cup comes Nübel’s future employer Bavaria. That he is then in the gate – hard to imagine after Saturday …

Nübel and the fans – how deep the ditch is, shows a scene after the final whistle: When the entire team goes to the fans, only one thing is missing: Nübel. After Schalke’s Matondo and Harit and Cologne manager Horst Heldt comfort him, he follows. “Nübel out” calls ring again immediately. Too much for the goalkeeper, who has tears in his eyes.

What does the trainer say? David Wagner (48) after the game: “We have to let the game sag first. I will decide it on the day of the game at the latest. ”But the pressure on him after six winless league games is greater than ever. Does he now drop Nübel before the Bayern hit? And how is the keeper supposed to play for Schalke before he leaves summer?

Schalke captain Bastian Oczipka about Nübel and the fans: “It’s a shame. You can understand both parties. Alex just has to get thick skin. “

And Cologne? With the victory, the distance to relegation place 16 is increased with the sixth victory in the eighth game. Bornauw (9th) and Cordoba (39th) meet in front of Nübel-Bock (75th). FC goalkeeper Horn: “I said to him: ‘Head up!’