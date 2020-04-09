Schmeichel issues De Gea warning to Man Utd star Henderson

Manchester United legend legend Peter Schmeichel has warned Dean Henderson over replacing David de Gea as No.1 at Old Trafford.

Henderson has been in fine form on loan at Sheffield United from United this season (making Jamie Carragher’s team of the season) and has been touted as replacing De Gea on his return to his parent club,

The 23-year-old has kept an impressive ten clean sheets for the Blades this season, and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the friendlies against Italy and Denmark before those games were postponed.

De Gea meanwhile, has struggled for form at United, and his inconsistency has led many to suggest he could be dropped for Henderson at the end of the current campaign.

But Schmeichel believes the club should look to keep Henderson on the sidelines for the time being.

Speaking in an Instagram Q&A, he explained that the pressure of playing for the Red Devils may be too much for Henderson to come straight into the first team, and he may benefit from some time on the sidelines.

“Would anyone seriously consider not having David de Gea in goal and put Dean Henderson in now?” Schmeichel said.

“There’s no doubt about Henderson’s potential, but he’s played one season at a club who has had an unbelievable run in the Premier League.

“Henderson will need to show another season, like he’s just come through, and then another one, and another one, in order to convince everyone that he is the right guy.

“There’s a really big difference between being the No.1 at Bramall Lane and being the No.1 at Old Trafford, a really big difference. Even just being a player at those two clubs.

“I have seen a lot of guys come into Old Trafford with great reputations, goalscorers, and they haven’t been able to do what they promised to do, with performances and talent.

“That’s simply because the pressures at Old Trafford are different, just different, you know.”