Scholes compares ‘really good’ Pogba to Liverpool icon

Paul Scholes has compared Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Pogba has come in for criticism recently, with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness making some sort of medal and table-based request of the Frenchman.

Scholes was a first-team mainstay when Pogba first emerged at Old Trafford, effectively impeding the academy product by being really bloody good himself.

And he has been incredibly vocal with regards to the World Cup winner, rather than needlessly critical.

How dare Pogba not be Steven Gerrard or Fernandinho?

He feels that Pogba “can do everything as a midfield player”, much like Liverpool favourite Gerrard.

“I played a bit with Paul and everyone knows the talent he’s got,” he told the official United podcast.

“He’s been brilliant for Juventus, brilliant for France in the World Cup and really good at times here as well.

“He can do everything as a midfield player and you’d probably liken him to Steven Gerrard with the pace, the power, the skill. He can do absolutely everything.”

