Scholes jumps at chance to stick Man Utd knife into Mourinho

Paul Scholes jumped at the chance to make a cutting remark about Jose Mourinho’s spell at Manchester United as he discussed the Red Devils’ win over FC Copenhagen.

Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty was enough to see United through to the semi-finals after a hard-fought battle with the Danish side.

Robin van Persie, Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes hailed the performance of Anthony Martial after the victory, claiming he’s a “ferrari” and a “world class” talent.

His performance helped United to their third semi-final of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the BT Sport studio after the game, former United stat Robin van Persie was praising Martial when he asked a seemingly rhetorical question.

He said: “He was struggling under Mourinho, right?”

Without hesitation, Scholes replied: “Who wasn’t?!”

The United legend was consistently critical of Mourinho during his spell at Old Trafford, and still can’t resist sticking the knife in.