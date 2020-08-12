Scholes: Man Utd will not make Haaland mistake with Sancho

Paul Scholes claims Manchester United will not to make the same mistake with Jadon Sancho as they did in their chase of Erling Haaland.

Sporting director Michael Zorc is now insisting Sancho will remain in Germany, but the Red Devils remain confident despite missing Borussia Dortmund’s deadline to strike a deal for Sancho.

While personal terms have reportedly been agreed between Sancho and United, Dortmund have stuck by their £108m valuation of the 20-year-old – with United understood to believe the figure to be too high given the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

Ed Woodward has apparently dismissed the unofficial deadline, but Scholes has urged his former club to “go the extra mile to pay the money” Dortmund are asking for.

“They’re just after a bit more money,’ Scholes said on BT Sport punditry duties

“He looks a brilliant player and I think he’ll improve any team in world football with his assists and his goals.

“United were desperate for Haaland as well and they didn’t quite go that extra mile to pay the money.

“Will they do it for Sancho? I think they will, if Ole desperately wants him they’ll get him.”