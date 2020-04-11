Scholes reveals only club that tried to prise him away from Man Utd

There was only one club that tried to sign Paul Scholes during his career at Man Utd, according to the player himself.

The former Red Devils midfielder spent his entire career at Manchester United and never had any intention to leave, going on to win 11 Premier League titles and playing over 700 games for the club.

Scholes was widely considered as one of the best midfielders on the planet for much of his career, but there was never much talk of him being tempted away by other European giants.

But the 45-year-old has revealed that there was one time that he was aware of any interest from a foreign club, but he had no interest in a move away from Man Utd.

“I was never ever made aware of any team coming in for me,” Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live, via Metro.

“I did have one phone call off an agent, Bryan Robson’s old agent, he rang me while we were away at Euro 2000 to ask me if I would be interested in going to Inter Milan but that’s the only phone call I ever had. I never heard anything after that and the manager never said anything to me.

“I was playing at my boyhood club, I was a Manchester lad, we were winning trophies all the time.

“If the manager said to me that he didn’t want me I would definitely have gone if there was a big club abroad who wanted me but there was never any need to ever think about Barcelona, Real Madrid or AC Milan because I was at the biggest club in the world anyway.

“We didn’t win as many Champions Leagues as we should have but we were every inch as good as those teams, if not better.”

Scholes lifted the Champions League trophy with United in 1999 and 2008, also claiming three FA Cups and two League Cups during a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford.

And former Inter president Massimo Moratti has admitted that he was interested in Scholes and went further, confirming that the Serie A giants spoke to the Englishman, but he made it very clear where his allegiances lay.

“We tried really hard to sign Paul Scholes, we even gave Manchester United a blank cheque,” Moratti was quoted as saying.

“We spoke to him, but his reply was short and simple: ‘If you want me to play for you, you would have to buy this club’.”

