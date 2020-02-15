Scotland 6-13 England: Eddie Jones’ men earn a win in awful conditions

In a twisted kind of way, the Scottish troublemaker who launched a beer bottle at the head of Eddie Jones’ right-hand man did England a favour.

The cowardly act drew the attention away from a performance that was far short of a group with intentions of becoming ‘the greatest ever team’.

This was, in fact, one of the worst Calcutta Cup games in history.

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc on Murrayfield and for 70 minutes the match was a catalogue of errors in heavy wind and rain. Even God Save the Queen hit a bum note as the tuba-player lost his sheet music to a strong gust during the national anthems.

Owen Farrell and Co knew what was coming the moment they stepped off the bus. They were greeted by bagpipes, boos and hand gestures from kilted fans hanging from the gantry. One threw his plastic bottle towards Jones but missed and hit Neil Craig, the performance coach, on the head.

Welcome to Murrayfield.

England could not dodge the storm but they at least averted the crisis — thanks to a late try from Ellis Genge.

There was more than just a potential Six Nations title on the line for the visitors. Doubts had been voiced about the players, questions had been asked about Jones and the Calcutta Cup was in danger of becoming a Scottish heirloom.

Victory was essential and the players could not care less about its manner as they celebrated in a pile of soggy, white jerseys on the final whistle.

When Jonny May was clobbered as he claimed the kick-off, it felt like England could be in for a long 40 minutes with the wind in their faces. But Scotland were naive. Their decision-making was poor and their execution just as bad. They coughed up ball at the lineout — overthrowing to the tail — missed kicks to touch and fumbled high balls that swirled in the Edinburgh night sky. They were penalised at the breakdown as England’s turnover specialists — Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Lewis Ludlam — attacked the contact zone.

Throughout the first half, England took the initiative and decided that the best tactic was to give the ball to Scotland. It took a few minutes to gauge the conditions. Farrell’s early high ball went backwards in the wind, while George Ford’s clearance kick had the trajectory of a banana.

They drilled low kicks back into the corners and waited for the hosts to make mistakes. Scoring chances were few and far between but England went for points at every opportunity — although Farrell managed to convert just one of his three penalties in the first half. He was greeted by boos every time he brought out his kicking tee and at one point the stadium announcer issued the home crowd a ticking-off about the lack of respect.

Scotland had their own chances to score but they foolishly turned down shots at goal to kick for the corner. Fraser Brown’s throws went wayward in the wind and England’s maul defence held strong. Ali Price did his best to snipe around the fringes but was swamped by defenders, while the stodgy turf did not allow Stuart Hogg to unleash his dazzling footwork.

Despite having a 30-mile-per-hour wind behind them, Scotland failed to register a single point in the first half. England’s rookie full-back George Furbank was barely tested and the 0-3 scoreline after 40 minutes was the joint lowest in Six Nations history.

But, equally, England struggled to capitalise on their meteorogical advantage in the second half. Their kicks lacked accuracy as Ford, Willi Heinz and Elliot Daly kicked the ball out on the full, time after time. Jones grew frustrated in his coaching box, barking orders at his touchline messengers through his walkie talkie. ‘For f*** sake,’ he shouted.

Prop Rory Sutherland caught Ford and Farrell by surprise when he threw a dummy at the fringe of the ruck, before charging into English territory. Huw Jones continued the momentum and, after finally stringing together a set of phases, Adam Hastings levelled the score with a penalty.

There had been much talk about England’s ‘bomb squad’ — the six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench — and Jones gradually sent on Courtney Lawes, Genge and Ben Earl. Ben Youngs also offered a cool assurance from the bench.

With 69 minutes on the clock, a moment of madness from Hogg almost cost his team a try. Attempting to usher a kick over his own try line to safety, the ball bounced off his chin and almost squirted into the hands of Farrell, who thought he had scored. His blushes were saved by the TMO, who claimed there had been downward pressure, yet England had the territory.

They reset with a five-metre scrum and, after a crash ball, Genge was on hand to power over on the next phase. England finally had a seven-point cushion, which Farrell turned into 10 points with another penalty.

All Scotland had to show was another late penalty from Hastings, but it was too little too late. The Calcutta Cup belonged to England — and it was a bonus that Farrell made his way up the steps to collect it without slipping over.