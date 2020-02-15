Scotland 6-13 England PLAYER RATINGS: Underhill and Curry impress whilst Heinz struggles

England battled hard against Scotland at a wet and windy BT Murrayfield to win back the Calcutta Cup.

Eddie Jones’ side made up for their blunder in Paris with a 6-13 victory over the Scots, as Ellis Genge scored the only try of the match.

Sportsmail ran the rule over the two sides on matchday two of the Six Nations.

Nervous debut in Paris last week but a couple of early takes settled him down. Hardly tested after that.

Made a couple of trademark mazy runs but not a day to be throwing the ball to wingers.

Another not suited to conditions but got down and dirty in defence especially early.

Booed by the Scots and missed more than his share of goal kicks in shocking conditions but finished it off.

Found it hard to get into the game. Hardly surprising when the ball barely got past Farrell.

One erratic pass put England in trouble in the second half and had hard time with wind in first half.

Nightmare conditions for a No.9 to kick in and error gave Scots opening score. Off after 58 minutes.

Returning to the side after missing French game and put himself about. Carried hard.

Hard time throwing in at line-out in 30mph cross winds but improved markedly in second. Lasted all 80.

Skinned by Sam Johnson early in second half and had hard time at scrum against Rory Sutherland. But spiky.

One first half steal had the crowd fuming, was all arms and legs, and forced Genge over for score.

Carried hard on his return to starting line-up and did his job in his line out duties. He loves a line out.

Noisy in the week winding up the Scots and gave a crack before being subbed on 52 minutes.

Turnover specialist was ruling on the floor for the first half but gave away penalty in second half. Otherwise impressive.

Much better display of carrying from Curry who used his flanker’s nous to help Underhill on the deck.

Tom Dunn,Ellis Genge 7, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury 5, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl 6, Ben Youngs 6

Not used: Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Ollie Devoto

It was his error when he carried the ball over his own line and failed to touch it down behind his own posts that led to England getting their crucial match winning try.

Dropped a ball coming over his head at a crucial moment and struggled to get involved.

Anonymous during his time on the park and no surprise when he was taken after just 55 minutes and replaced by Chris Harris.

Put in a superb early hit in the first play of the game when Scotland were in the ascendency and tried his best in attack.

One decent run but that was about it in conditions that were not meant for running rugby.

Even Finn Russell would have struggled in such tough conditions but he did well all things considered.

Put in some vital defensive tackles and tried his best but was lacking his usual spark.

Not as good as he was against Ireland but put in a decent shift for the hour he was on the park.

Lost his first line-out after 12 minutes and struggled in the conditions before being taken off.

The best of the Scotland front row although he didn’t manage to get as good a foothold at the scrum as he usually does.

Gave away one crucial penalty and struggled to time his jumps at the line-out.

Played his heart out as he usually does and put in a great shift in such poor conditions.

Lots was expected of him but he didn’t live up to expectations just like the rest of the Scotland pack.

Another who was pretty anonymous as he struggled to make his presence felt.

Used his physicality well before he ran out of puff with eight minutes left.