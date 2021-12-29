The Hogmanay’stay at home’ plea has resulted in no new restrictions for Scotland.

As a result of the Hogmanay’stay at home’ plea, Scotland faces no new restrictions.

The First Minister gave an update on the pandemic’s current state to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, urging people to stay at home this Hogmanay.

Nicola Sturgeon has advised people to “stay at home” this Hogmanay because of an increase in covid cases.

Covid cases in Scotland have reached a new daily high of 15,849.

On Boxing Day three days ago, the previous high was just over 11,000 cases.

People should spend “more time at home than usual” at home, according to Sturgeon.

“While we better understand the impacts and more and more of us get the added protection of booster vaccinations – which will help reduce the impacts,” she said, “we must try to avoid the sheer volume of cases overwhelming us.”

“As a result, it’s prudent, if not absolutely necessary, to slow transmission as much as possible.”

“As a result, additional safeguards were announced last week and are now in effect.”

“It’s also why, at least for the first week in January, we’re advising everyone to stay at home more than usual over Hogmanay and New Year’s Day, and to keep any indoor social gatherings to three households.”

Regardless of her pleadings, Ms.

The current restrictions, according to Sturgeon, will not be changed.

It comes after Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, urged Scots not to visit England for Hogmanay celebrations due to looser border controls.

While there is nothing stopping partygoers from celebrating Hogmanay south of the border, where nightclubs are still open, Mr Swinney claims that this would be against the “spirit” of the Scottish Government’s regulations.

