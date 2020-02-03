Scotland star Finn Russell to miss Calcutta Cup clash with England as exile continues

Finn Russell will be absent again when Scotland play England in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield.

The Racing 92 fly-half missed Scotland’s 19-12 defeat by Ireland at Dublin on Saturday after being disciplined for breaching team rules last week.

His omission came following an alleged late-night drinking session at the team hotel and, according to Tom English of BBC Scotland, will not be brought back until he apologises. English, claims Russell is in ‘no mood’ to say sorry.

When approached by team-mates and members of Gregor Townsend’s back-room staff, he ignored requests to stop drinking and later left the hotel to return to his parents’ home in Stirling.

Russell was a no-show at training the next day but did eventually report back to their Oriam base on the outskirts of the Scottish capital later last Monday evening. It was then he was informed he would not be selected for duty against the Irish.

During talks describe as ‘positive’ by a Murrayfield source, Townsend did leave it open to the 49-cap stand-off to decide whether he wanted to stay in Edinburgh and help his team-mates get ready to face Andy Farrell’s Irish outfit.

But Russell has opted to return to Paris where he will remain until there is a resolution.

Russell and Scotland boss Townsend are understood to have had a strained relationship since a heated argument at half-time during the Calcutta Cup match last year.

Adam Hastings played at outside-half in Dublin and Scotland’s 37-man squad for the visit of England on Saturday includes Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir.

Weir has been on solid form for the Warriors and was called up last week in place of Russell.