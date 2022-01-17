Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is expected to make an announcement about the lifting of hospitality restrictions.

If given the green light, measures like attendance at indoor live events, table service in hospitality venues, and social distance in indoor public spaces could be eased by the end of the month.

Nicola Sturgeon will announce tomorrow whether or not restrictions on hospitality and indoor live events will be lifted.

Tomorrow, the First Minister will address the Scottish Parliament, and if the move is approved, it will take effect on Monday, January 24.

“Cabinet will next review the data at our meeting a week today,” she said last Tuesday at her briefing.

“I’m hoping that this will allow us to lift the other safeguards, such as limits on indoor live events, table service in hospitality, and indoor public space separation.”

“However, I will confirm this next week in my statement.”

It comes as outdoor event restrictions are being lifted as of today, with the 500-person attendance limit being eliminated.

Vaccine certification will be required for events with a crowd of 1,000 or more people, with at least 50% of attendees being checked.

The covid passport scheme is likely to be expanded across Scotland’s venues, allowing for more measures to be relaxed.

“As we lift these other protective measures, it will be necessary to reconsider whether extending the scope of covid certification to other venues is a necessary safeguard,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“To be clear, no decisions have been made on this yet, and it will require careful consideration.”

But I want to make it clear to Parliament today that it is something we feel obligated to consider.”