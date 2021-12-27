ScotRail is urging parents to check on the whereabouts of their children after a police incident.

ScotRail is urging parents to check on their children’s whereabouts following a police incident.

After a disruption at a Glasgow train station, ScotRail has issued an appeal to parents to find out where their children are.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Garrowhill station due to troublesome youths.

A group of teenagers is accused of causing a ‘disturbance’ on the platform by interfering with train doors.

Several ScotRail services were disrupted as emergency services were called to the scene.

“Unfortunately, we have police in attendance at Garrowhill station due to youths causing a disturbance on the platform and interfering with the train doors,” the train operator said.

During this time, we’re collaborating closely with emergency services.”

Shettleston and Carntyne services were then delayed for more than an hour.

ScotRail issued an appeal to parents in the area after confirming that the disruption had been resolved and that services were returning to normal.

“Where are your Baillieston teenagers tonight, and what are they up to?” they asked.

Youths on the route are frequently causing problems, according to social media users.

“Never have I been on a service on that route that hasn’t been eventful in some way,” one person said, while another added, “North Clyde is ruled by them.”

Please take action on this.”