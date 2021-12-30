Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo shine for Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Harry Maguire continues to struggle.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S unbeaten run under Ralf Rangnick now stands at five games following a comfortable win over Premier League strugglers Burnley.

With a 3-1 win over Burnley at Old Trafford, the Red Devils extended their unbeaten record under the German to five games.

United leapfrogged Tottenham into sixth place in the league table with a win over the struggling Clarets.

Chisanga Malata of SunSport gives his verdict on Manchester United’s stars’ performance against Sean Dyche’s side.

610 – David de Gea

For much of the game, he was untested, but he was at sixes and sevens with corners and deep crosses into the box at times.

Aaron Lennon’s strike to reduce the deficit after United scored their third could, and probably should, have been better.

Bissaka, Aaron Wan (510)

Early in the first half, he was guilty of being out of position on a few occasions, allowing Burnley to attack him.

Later in the half, and even more so in the second, they defended much better.

410 – Harry Maguire

With some less-than-stellar defending, the Red Devils’ manager did little to appease his critics.

Chris Wood bullied him at times, and his aerial ball defending was far from convincing.

By retreating and not pressing the winger, Lennon was essentially given the opportunity to cut the deficit.

610 Eric Bailly

In the first half, the Ivory Coast international was far more durable than his partner in crime Maguire, and he made some crucial interceptions.

Rangnick will be sorely missed when he leaves for the African Cup of Nations next month.

710 – Luke Shaw

When called upon defensively, the England international shone, but he was also a constant threat going forward.

Had Ronaldo not fluffed his lines, he would have scored an assist in the fifth minute.

Following a surging run forward, almost doubled United’s lead in the 18th minute.

6.510 Jadon Sancho

When the winger danced through the Burnley defense and his deflected shot went into the far corner in the 26th minute, he helped United double their lead.

Aside from that, the former Borussia Dortmund star had a minor role in the game.

– 61-0 – Nemanja Matic

In the middle of the park, he was his usual tenacious self, but he offered little in the way of forward movement, unlike his partner.

810 Scott McTominay

In the middle of the park, he was a dominant and pressing force, running up and down the pitch to do his job on both ends.

The employee was dismissed…

