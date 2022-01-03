Scott McTominay, not Cristiano Ronaldo, should have been Man United’s captain for the match against Wolves, according to ex-midfielder Paul Ince.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes Scott McTominay, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo, should have been named captain for the match against Wolves.

Due to Harry Maguire’s injury, Ralf Rangnick handed the captaincy to Ronaldo, 36.

However, Ince believes that was the wrong decision because Ronaldo is known for his poor attitude on the field.

“I would give it to McTominay,” he said during Sky Sports’ coverage of United vs. Wolves.

The captain, in my opinion, should be chosen based on his on-field performance.

“At 25, he’d benefit from a nice learning curve.”

“Why give it to Ronaldo? Every time United loses, everyone moans about Ronaldo walking off the field.”

“It’s also about setting an example, and I think (with) the way McTominay is playing, I’d give it to him and let him try.”

McTominay impressed last week with his goal-scoring performance against Burnley, but he was unable to repeat it against Wolves.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, struggled because his teammates gave him few opportunities.

In the second half, the forward scored a goal, but his header was ruled out for offside.

If Maguire is ruled out of the FA Cup match against Aston Villa next Monday due to a rib injury, Ronaldo could keep the armband.

For the first time in almost two years, Phil Jones took over as United’s captain against Wolves.

