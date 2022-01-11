Scott Van Pelt claims to be fine following a medical emergency.

After a medical emergency, Scott Van Pelt says he’s fine.

“Bummed to miss one of my favorite shows of the year,” he said on Twitter, “but happy to be ok and home after a bit of a medical scare this afternoon.”

“Thank you for taking care of me, @[email protected]”

(SVT) My heart got a little out of whack, which was a little scary, but it’s all right now.”

