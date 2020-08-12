Scottish Government could PAUSE resumption of football in Scotland over Bolingoli and Aberdeen quarantine breaches

THE Scottish Government say they could put football back into cold storage as they attempt to get to the bottom of the Boli Bolingoli affair and what appears to be another ‘serious’ breach of coronavirus protocols.

We told you earlier how the Celtic star was under investigation by raging club chiefs after sneaking off on holiday to Spain in defiance of strict Covid-19 quarantine rules.

The 25-year-old didn’t tell Hoops bosses he’d been to the high-risk country, failed to isolate when he returned — then played in Sunday’s game against Kilmarnock.

The affair comes just a week after two Aberdeen stars tested positive for the virus and six others were forced to quarantine for 14 days after visiting a pub after the Dons’ match against Rangers.

Celtic ace Leigh Griffiths was also reminded of his conduct after pictures showed him at a party in his own house which breached social distancing protocols.

Government patience is clearly wearing thin – a point re-inforced by national clinical director Jason Leitch on a 5pm Zoom call with managers and captains of all Scottish Premiership club this evening.

And now a Scottish Government spokesman has told the Scottish Sun that they were aware of the Bolingoli incident and were attempting to establish the full facts of the affair.

If confirmed, a spokesman said the authorities would have little choice but to consider PAUSING the Scottish game.

The spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is aware of reports of a Celtic FC player having broken quarantine rules last week.

“We are currently in discussion with the club and football governing bodies to establish the facts.

“If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish Government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland.”