Scottish NHS 24 staff were praised for their commitment following an “exceptionally busy” Christmas period.

Scottish NHS 24 staff were praised for their dedication after an 'exceptionally busy' Christmas period.

Over 40,000 calls were made to the 111 service in Scotland over the festive period, with 25% of all calls relating to covid.

As the year 2021 draws to a close, Scotland’s NHS 24 staff have been praised for their dedication and hard work over the holidays.

The national health service received a round of applause for its telephone and digital services during the holiday season, which ran from December 25 to December 28.

44,000 calls to the 111 service were made over the four-day holiday weekend, with 25% of all calls relating to covid.

Their online information service, NHS inform, was also busy, with two million page views over the four days, 1.2 million of which were related to covid, and an estimated 45,000 people completing the covid self-help guide.

The covid information-only helpline was also in high demand, with over 3,000 calls on Monday and Tuesday (December 27 and 28), up 60% from the previous year.

Dr Laura Ryan, Medical Director of NHS 24 in Scotland, said the weekend had been difficult and that covid-related staff absences had inevitably affected the time it took for calls to be answered.

“We knew our 111 service would be busy, even before the omicron variant, but now we have the added challenge of staff affected by covid, which means we’ve had fewer people available to answer calls,” she said.

“With fewer staff and higher demand for the service, some people had to wait longer than we would have liked for us to answer their call.”

“It also meant that those who could work had to work even harder to help as many people as they could, as quickly as they could.”

I’m very proud of everyone’s efforts over the Festive Weekend.

Because GP practices will be closed on Monday (January 3) and Tuesday (January 4), Dr Ryan has warned that NHS workers will have another long weekend ahead of them.

“We’re now preparing for the Hogmanay weekend, which we expect to be busy as well, so we’re urging people to be ready.”

People should pick up any regular medications they need before Wednesday (January 5), when GP offices reopen.

