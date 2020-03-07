Scottish Rugby Union determined that Six Nations tie with France will go ahead

The Scottish Rugby Union have insisted that the Six Nations clash with France will go ahead as planned – despite a female Scotland player contracting coronavirus.

Scotland Women had been set to play their French counterparts in Glasgow this afternoon, but the match was called off late last night.

The Women’s team train and play at Scotstoun, but there will now be concerns over whether the player in question has come into contact with anyone in the men’s setup.

Seven members of the Women’s squad and management team are now self-isolating, but a statement from the SRU last night insisted that it is still business as usual.

It read: ‘This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations.

‘The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed.

‘The Scotland women’s team returned from northern Italy on Sunday 23 February as their Italy v Scotland Six Nations match was postponed.

‘This decision has been taken as a result of a Scottish player testing positive for coronavirus today.

Seven members of management and players are self-isolating on medical advice. The player has been admitted to a health care facility as part of the protocol but is otherwise well.

‘Scottish Rugby has taken advice from the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland and the Scottish Government but ultimately this decision to postpone rests with the rugby authorities.

‘The U20’s international match tonight in Galashiels continues as normal and the men’s match at BT Murrayfield on Sunday also continues as scheduled.

‘Scottish Rugby request that the privacy of the players and management are recognised in these circumstances.

‘Scottish Rugby will discuss with Six Nations rescheduled dates for the matches. The tickets for the women’s Scotstoun match will remain valid.

‘Scottish Rugby will provide a further update in due course. No further statement will be made tonight.’

The cancellation of the women’s match is the first major sporting event in Scotland to be affected by the outbreak of the virus.

But the SRU’S Chief Medical Officer insisted that the player in question has been responding well to treatment.

‘We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed,’ said Doctor James Robson.

‘We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.’