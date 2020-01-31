Scrap the League Cup? Pep Guardiola should try telling that to the 39,000 at Villa Park

Try telling the 39,300 inside Villa Park that English football would be better off without the League Cup.

This competition is under pressure like never before, with the Premier League’s wealthiest clubs shouting louder and louder about fixture congestion and the mental and physical strain on their players. Pep Guardiola has even called for it to be scrapped.

Yet on dramatic nights like these, at one of the country’s most evocative venues, the League Cup – or the Carabao Cup as it is currently branded – comes into its own.

Aston Villa are one win away from their first major trophy for 24 years after substitute Trezeguet scored a late winner to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory over Leicester. They will face either Manchester City – who won 6-1 here earlier this month – or Manchester United in the final.

Villa are likely to face serious questions from the authorities for the pitch invasion that followed the final whistle, when repeated requests over the PA system for fans to return to their seats were ignored. Players from both sides were hurried off the field by security staff, with fans able to get far too close to players. Hundreds were still on the pitch long after the final whistle.

In the early stages of the game, the home supporters put Villa’s struggles in the Premier League to one side and brought the spirit of the glory nights of the 1980s and 1990s, roaring on their team. The Leicester fans who made the short journey from the East Midlands were just as loud.

Leicester’s last appearance in a major Final at Wembley was 20 years ago. Villa have been there more recently – twice in the FA Cup in 2015 and in each of the last two Championship play-off finals – but have not won one of the big three trophies since they collected this one in 1996 – when Jack Grealish was five-and-a-half months old.

With the tie at 1-1 after the first leg, there were all the ingredients for a classic – and it did not disappoint. As he did three weeks ago, Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland kept his team in it early on, making outstanding saves from Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

Grealish was superb in the first half and created the opening goal for Matt Targett, catching Leicester flat-footed. Maddison was aghast when Marvelous Nakamba blocked his shot with a hand but VAR did not overturn the decision.

Grealish and Caglar Soyuncu squared up early in the second half and fired up the fans again. Early in the second half, there was another twist as Jamie Vardy – only 80 per cent fit according to his manager Brendan Rodgers – replaced Ayoze Perez.

Leicester’s equaliser was coming and it arrived when Iheanacho arrived late at the far post to turn in Harvey Barnes’ cross. At that point, Leicester looked the likelier winners.

But Villa stormed back and the roof nearly came off when substitute Ahmed Elmohamady’s deep cross from the right found Trezeguet, and the Egyptian guided the ball past Kasper Schmeichel on the volley with his left foot.

Leicester’s players fell to their knees and in the six minutes of stoppage time allowed by referee Mike Dean, they could not find another equaliser. Then came the unsavoury scenes, with fans allowed to get far too close to players as they tried to make quick exit from the field. The punishment Villa will surely face for that, though, should not get in the way of a wonderful occasion.

Here were two committed teams going hell for leather in a fabulous venue with a Wembley final on the table. Do we really want to get rid of all that?