Scuffles in the streets of Lyon on the eve of the derby – Fil info – Ligue 1

The Lyon – Saint-Etienne derby has already started. In the streets of Lyon. The order prohibiting the movement of Stéphanois supporters in the capital of Gaul for this duel of the 27th day of Ligue 1 came into force at midnight. As a result, the Magic Fans “took over the center of Lyon” this Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., as they announced in a press release at the start of the evening. Gathering which led to some scuffles, as we can see on many videos on social networks. Some people are said to have been injured. Difficult to be assertive about the presence of Lyonnais supporters to welcome their neighbors from Saint-Etienne. OL-ASSE, it will be Sunday, at 9 p.m.

Beginning of brawl between #Magics Stéphanois fans, who are 200 to have invested Lyon to protest against the order prohibiting the movement of #Derby, and the ultras from Lyon. According to the firefighters, six have already been injured. Info to follow on @Progresspic.twitter.com/cxEGiNssvO – Progress – ASSE (@leprogres_asse) February 29, 2020