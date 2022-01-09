Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal’s forgotten man, is reportedly in talks with Marseille over a free transfer this summer.

This season, Kolasinac has only made two appearances for Arsenal, and his future in north London appears to be in doubt beyond this summer.

According to L’Équipe, Marseille would also like to bring Kolasinac to France.

The contract of Kolasinac is up in June.

The French club is in third place in Ligue 1 after 19 games, and the left-back could play in the Champions League next season, which is a promising prospect.

More so than Watford, whose Premier League status is in jeopardy.

According to the Telegraph, Claudio Ranieri is on the lookout for a new defender as he fights to keep his team out of the relegation zone.

And the Bosnian is one of the candidates for bolstering a defense.

He was on loan at Schalke for the second half of last season.

Last summer, Arsenal wanted to get rid of seven players, including Kolasinac.

The club can either try to sell him in January for a low price or let him sign a pre-contract and leave for free.

The left-back may have to lower his wage demands if he wants to move.

The 28-year-old is thought to earn around £100,000 per week at Arsenal.

