Sead Kolasinac claims Arsenal team-mate Matteo Guendouzi is the funniest player in the squad

Sead Kolasinac has labelled Matteo Guendouzi as the funniest player in the Arsenal squad, joking he does a lot of ‘bad things’.

The young French midfielder is clearly a big personality in the Arsenal dressing room and he settled in brilliantly following his move from Ligue 2 side Lorient in the summer of 2018.

But his Arsenal career took a hit recently after he was axed from Mikel Arteta’s squad for the 4-0 victory over Newcastle for having a bad attitude during the winter training camp in Dubai.

But Kolasinac has since claimed his midfield team-mate likes to make plenty of jokes in the changing room.

When asked who the funniest player in the squad is on Sky Sports’ Teammates 2.0 show, Kolasinac replied: ‘Matteo

‘Because he’s young, he likes to do jokes. Every morning he’s laughing, so for me Matteo.

‘He does a lot of bad things, I am not telling this for television. If I’m playing cards and I lose he comes behind me and (shouts) “ahh you lost!” like this.’