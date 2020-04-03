The Seahawks agreed on Benson Mayowa’s defensive end on Wednesday, agent David Canter said.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that it is a one-year contract worth over $ 3 million. The contract has a maximum value of over $ 4 million with incentives.

28-year-old Mayowa spent the last season with the Raiders. He played 15 games without starts and made 15 duels, seven sacks with career height and three forced fumbling.

He saw action on 302 defensive snaps as a backup.

Mayowa returns to where he started. The Seahawks originally signed him in 2013 and he played two games this season.

The Seahawks excluded him from the preseason in 2014 and he signed with the Raiders for the first of two stints in Oakland.

Mayowa spent 2016-17 in Dallas and 2018 in Arizona.

In his seven-year career, Mayowa has played in 87 games with 15 starts. He has 131 tackles, 20 sacks, 41 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.

Seahawks agree to the terms with Benson Mayowa, who originally appeared on Pro Football Talk