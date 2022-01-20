Seahawks have requested an interview with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, according to reports.

According to reports, the Seahawks have requested an interview with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

After parting ways with Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks will be looking for a new defensive coordinator in 2022.

The organization appears to be wasting no time in scheduling interviews with potential candidates.

The Seahawks have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Joe Whitt, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Whitt is a well-known NFL assistant who has extensive experience as a defensive assistant.

He’s never worked as a defensive coordinator before, but he might get the chance in Seattle.

