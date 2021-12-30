Seahawks star makes an open admission about the team’s future.

Seahawks star makes an open admission about his future with the team.

For the past ten seasons, superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner has been an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.

Wagner’s future with the Seattle organization is now uncertain, as his long-time team is coming off its worst season since he was drafted with a second-round pick in 2012.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Wagner acknowledged this fact.

“You think about what the next year looks like and what the future holds,” Wagner said, according to ESPN.

We didn’t expect the season to go this way, so expect some changes, and I’m not sure if I’ll be a part of them.”

Wagner’s three-year, (dollar)54 million contract will count (dollar)20.35 million against the Seahawks’ salary cap in 2022, the final year of his three-year, (dollar)54 million deal.

By releasing or trading the 31-year-old LB before the start of the next season, the Seattle Seahawks could save (dollar)16.6 million.

Wagner continues to perform at a high level despite having played for a decade.

With 170 tackles through 15 games this season, the perennial All-Pro defensive back leads the NFL.

The Seahawks have a record of 5-10 this season.

Seahawks Star Has Honest Admission On Future With Team

Seahawks Star Has Honest Admission On Future With Team