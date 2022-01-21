Sean McVay has a telling remark about Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with the Rams.

No one knew what to expect from Odell Beckham Jr.’s Los Angeles Rams career when he signed with the team midway through the 2021 season.

However, after eight regular-season games and one postseason game with Sean McVay’s team, it’s clear that OBJ has found a good home in Los Angeles.

McVay recently told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that Beckham is “a great teammate” and that he hopes to return to the team in 2022.

Sean McVay Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr’s Rams Future

Sean McVay Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr’s Rams Future