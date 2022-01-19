Sean McVay Shares Good News About The Rams’ Injuries

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Shares Good News On Injuries

Andrew Whitworth, an offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, suffered an injury on Monday night that forced him to sit out the second half.

Fortunately, the most recent news on his condition is very positive.

Whitworth has “some swelling in his knee and ankle,” according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, but he avoided a serious injury.

Whitworth’s test results were encouraging enough that he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whitworth’s playoff chances in the Divisional Round are still up in the air.

