Sean McVay stuns NFL fans on Sunday Night Football.

On Sunday Night, Sean McVay astounds NFL fans.

Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, has never lost a halftime lead in an NFL game.

However, things are about to change.

With a couple of minutes remaining in overtime, the Rams and the 49ers are tied 24-24.

The ball is in San Francisco’s hands, and they’re driving.

The 49ers will win the game if they score a touchdown; if they settle for a field goal, they must prevent the Rams from scoring on their next drive.

McVay is one of the best coaches in the NFL, but he didn’t have the best second half on Sunday.

At halftime, the Rams were up 17-3 on the 49ers.

His decision on Sunday was questioned by fans.

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Sean McVay had 3rd and 7 with a minute left, decided to run to get the last timeout instead of passing to get the 1st and ice the game. Don’t forget that. — AVIstan G. (@isureppin12) January 10, 2022

Sean McVay potentially single handedly cost the Rams a division title, a #2 seed and a home playoff game with his stupidity and cowardice. Unacceptable. — dave smith (@davesportsgod) January 10, 2022

The #Rams were 45-0 when leading at halftime under Sean McVay heading into this game. They led 17-0 against the #49ers. Now going to OT. What a comeback by San Francisco. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 10, 2022

Sean McVay has a reputation for being a cutting-edge coach, and to be sure, he has added value to the Rams. We don’t have to pretend he hasn’t improved that organization by a considerable degree. Yet, the idea that McVay is aggressive and bold is just not that true. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 10, 2022

There are some Cowboys fans who would be afraid of the Rams, but besides the fact that they are fairly fraudulent it would be so sweet for Mike McCarthy to out-duel Sean McVay of all coaches. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 9, 2022