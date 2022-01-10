Trending
Infosurhoy

Sean McVay stuns NFL fans on Sunday Night Football.

0
By on Sports

On Sunday Night, Sean McVay astounds NFL fans.

Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, has never lost a halftime lead in an NFL game.

However, things are about to change.

With a couple of minutes remaining in overtime, the Rams and the 49ers are tied 24-24.

The ball is in San Francisco’s hands, and they’re driving.

The 49ers will win the game if they score a touchdown; if they settle for a field goal, they must prevent the Rams from scoring on their next drive.

McVay is one of the best coaches in the NFL, but he didn’t have the best second half on Sunday.

At halftime, the Rams were up 17-3 on the 49ers.

His decision on Sunday was questioned by fans.

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Comments are closed.