Matthew Stafford’s toe issue was brought up to Sean McVay.

Sean McVay was asked about Matthew Stafford’s toe injury.

Sean McVay expressed optimism when asked about Matthew Stafford’s toe problem.

Matthew Stafford may have injured his toe as the Los Angeles Rams lost their regular-season finale to the San Francisco 49ers.

When the Rams’ starting quarterback returned to the field late in the overtime loss to the Niners, he appeared hobbled and moved gingerly.

Stafford’s sprained toe could be a source of concern in the coming weeks, especially as the playoffs approach.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, on the other hand, attempted to downplay the significance of his starting quarterback’s possible injury during a Monday press conference.

“He was just hobbled on,” McVay said to reporters, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“He was limping a little bit after being hit on third down earlier.”

He refuses to admit that he is in pain.

He’s a ruthless person.

It’s possible that [his]ability to execute at the level that we all know he can in certain phases of your offense was limited.

But he had no intention of leaving the game.

There are a few things you can do if you’re not sure you can execute at the level you want.”

Stafford’s toe will not be an issue in the future, according to McVay, and the Rams quarterback is in good spirits.

“He came in, he felt good today,” McVay explained.

“He was just a regular sorehead,” says the narrator.

When asked about Matthew Stafford’s toe issue, Sean McVay responded positively.

MATTHEW STAFFORD’S TOE ISSUE WAS ASKED ABOUT BY SEAN MCVAY.

Sean McVay, the Rams’ coach, downplays quarterback Matthew Stafford’s toe injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. https://t.co/05AQMbfaDC

— January 11, 2022, ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]