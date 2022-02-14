Sean McVay’s decisions tonight have already gotten him chastised.

Sean McVay is already facing backlash for his decisions tonight.

Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, was swiftly chastised by the NFL community.

McVay decided to run the ball after a sack forced the Rams into a 3rd-and-17 on the first drive.

It was essentially his way of being safe.

Even though this makes sense given how early in the game it is, the public continues to question McVay’s play-calling.

“Script or not, McVay made an awfully conservative 3rd and 17 call,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig tweeted.

Sean McVay Already Getting Criticized For His Decisions Tonight

Script or not that’s an awfully conservative 3rd and 17 call by McVay. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 13, 2022

Seems like a good time to remember how conservative Sean McVay and most of his associates are on third-and-long and fourth downs. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 13, 2022