Sean McVay’s Situation Has Been Revealed By Ian Rapoport.

On Saturday morning, a report surfaced claiming that Sean McVay may step down as head coach after Super Bowl 56.

McVay is said to be seeking “balance” in his life.

What does this mean? It’s thought that he wants to spend more time with his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, and start a family with her.

It’s entirely possible that McVay is considering retiring from coaching and/or football entirely in the coming years.

However, it does not appear that this will occur before the 2022-23 season.

On Saturday night, McVay texted NFL Insider Ian Rapoport to express his commitment to the Los Angeles Rams.

“A rumor started over the last couple days about whether or not Sean McVay would return to the Rams,” Rapoport said.

“… I was just texting Coach Sean McVay to see if he was planning on returning next season.

“I am committed to this team and coaching,” he texted back. “Yes, Sean McVay will be back for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Please take a look.

